GOC-IN-C ARTRAC Reviews Training & Research Initiatives at MCEME

Secunderabad: Lt General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Thursday to review ongoing training and research initiatives.

During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on MCEME’s key contributions, which align with the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation. The presentation emphasised the institution’s sustained focus on innovation, indigenisation in niche and emerging technologies, and excellence in technical training to ensure operational readiness of the Army.





Lt Gen Sharma reviewed various faculties at MCEME and was apprised of contemporary training methodologies and ongoing research efforts. These included projects in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Drones, and Additive Manufacturing. He also inspected modern infrastructure supporting advanced weapon systems, aviation platforms, electronic warfare systems, and communication technologies, all aimed at strengthening the Army’s combat preparedness.

A highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Indian Army’s first Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence – ‘Rachnalaya’ at MCEME. The state-of-the-art facility enables advanced metal and polymer 3D printing of critical spares across the Army’s equipment spectrum. Officials noted that this initiative marks a significant leap in next-generation sustainment, enhancing self-reliance, lifecycle support, and operational preparedness.

In addition to reviewing technical advancements, Lt Gen Sharma felicitated veterans and serving soldiers for their exemplary contributions. He also awarded five on-the-spot Commendation Cards in recognition of outstanding performance, underscoring the Army’s commitment to honouring dedication and service.