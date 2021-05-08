Top
Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold worth Rs 1.28 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Highlights

The customs officials on Saturday seized 2.60 kilograms of gold from a passenger here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) of Hyderabad.

The officials said that the passenger who arrived from Dubai concealed the gold biscuits in his luggage bag and was screened at the security check. According to the officials, the seized gold is said to be of Rs 1.28 crore worth. The officials registered a case and are investigating.

