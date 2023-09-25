Gold worth Rs 99 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Live
Highlights
The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad arrested three people for allegedly smuggling 1,633 gram gold recently.
New Delh: The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad arrested three people for allegedly smuggling 1,633 gram gold recently. Announcing the arrests for three separate cases on Sunday, officials said that the gold amounted to Rs 99.57 lakh.
A senior Customs official said that the accused were held based on profiling. “The accused arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Ras Al-Khaymah on Saturday.They concealed the gold inside their checked-in luggage,” he said. “The recovered gold was confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passengers were subsequently arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act,” the official stated. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
