Golden era for Dalits in Telangana

Hyderabad: It could be a ‘golden era’ for SC communities in the Telangana State as the government introduced numerous welfare and development programmes for the upliftment of the particular communities on the social, political and economic aspects.



Along with the education and social development of SCs and STs, it has undertaken welfare and development programmes necessary for them to sustain themselves economically. Along with all the welfare schemes implemented by the government for other communities, the state government is providing special schemes to the SCs. The recently launched Dalit Bandhu scheme has brought a paradigm shift in the lives of Dalit communities . The scheme has increased social respect and economic respect for the SCs who have been discriminated against for generations. 38,323 dalits who are eligible for this scheme have been identified and given Rs. 3,832.30 crores through the scheme. The Special Development Fund Act aimed at the development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes protected from being diverted the funds to other schemes. The Ambedkar overseas scholarship is providing Rs 20 lakh for Dalit and Tribal students to pursue higher education abroad. 1031 candidates have got the benefit of the scheme between 2013-14 and 2022-23. During the nine year period , Government acquired 17,097.09 acres and distributed to 6,998 eligible beneficiaries under 3 acres land to SCs schemes.

The Government has taken steps towards making Dalits as ‘entrepreneurs’ who will provide employment to ten people. The government has reserved 15% of liquor shop licenses for Gowdas, 10 per cent for SCs and 5 per cent to STs.

TS PRIDE (Telangana State Program for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs)scheme is providing assistance like allotting sites in industrial parks to Dalits, entering into technical assistance agreements with large industries, providing financial assistance and additional investment subsidies. .

Free power supply up to 101 units to SC houses, establishment of SC Gurukulams , SC Residential Junior Colleges, post matric scholarships, SC degree colleges, study circles , installation of India’s largest DR BR Ambedkar statue and SC Community buildings etc were parts of the development programmes implemented in the state.