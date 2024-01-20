Good policies vital for India to become mfg hub: Pradhan

Hyderabad: "India is rapidly preparing to become the manufacturing hub of the world and to achieve this monumental goal, we need to have good policies, wider market access and quality manpower,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the second edition of IInvenTiv 2024 at the Indian Institute of Technology here on Friday, Pradhan said ancient India was the land of innovations, and today, modern India, acting as 'Vishwa Mitra', is leveraging technology to reach new heights so that it could contribute at least 25 percent to the GDP.

He observed that the country is determined to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, the Union minister said primacy is being given to research, innovation and entrepreneurship as the key drivers of the transformation. The world has now

recognised the 'Indian Model of Development', which is rooted, futuristic and focused on sustainable development, he said.

"We recognise the dynamics of the ‘market economy' and at the same time we lay focus on ‘welfare economy'. That is our strength," Pradhan added.

The Union minister said, "We are painfully aware that today our past contributions to astronomy, mathematics, medicine and practical arts are not adequately acknowledged either due to ignorance or prejudice.”

“This remains a formidable challenge before all of us,” he said, adding: "I am sure, research and innovation in Indian Knowledge Systems, as envisaged under the NEP, will pave the way for greater scientific validation of India's traditional knowledge and their worldwide acceptance."

Though initially there was some resistance, NEP was now being implemented by more and more states, he added.

Referring to the event, the minister said, “IInvenTiv-2024 at IIT Hyderabad signifies a momentous gathering of brilliant minds, visionaries, and trailblazers in the realms of science, technology, and industry. As we embark on this transformative journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for transformative education aligns seamlessly with this initiative, and IIT Hyderabad, known for its commitment to academic excellence, provides an ideal backdrop for this collaborative endeavor for displaying industry-relevant R&D and innovation. The Central government is also focusing on Deeptech Startups, he said.

He further said the event is not just a meeting point for academia and industry; it is a powerhouse that drives economic growth, and job creation, and nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations showcased over here, emanate from India's premier institutes, are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our nation and will catalyse transformative change, opening doors to new possibilities and leading us toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

“I am confident that this effort will spark dramatic change, opens up unlimited possibilities and leading to a brighter future,” he said, calling upon the young innovators to capture the India moment and excel. The way Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has become a great enabler is an example of success of our policies, he said.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of BoG, IIT Hyderabad and Chairman of the IInvenTiv-2024 Steering Committee, said, the Ministry of Education flagship event is forming an unprecedented partnership between academics and business, unleashing a surge of innovation that will improve our nation's future.

Over 2000 industry players make this event a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. The technologies presented here are crucial to the future of our nation, he said.