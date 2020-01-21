Good response to Halal Expo

Madhapur: There has been a good response from the denizens to the three-day Halal Expo which concluded here at the Madhapur Exhibition Centre. Welcoming the public response, organisers Muazzam Maik and Fazal-ur-Rahman emphasised that only natural and healthy food would result in a health society.

They told the media that holding of such international-level exhibition helps strengthen the Indian economy. Halal products from countries like Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Canada drew the visitors' attention. They included eco-friendly products, those enhancing beauty, herbal and jewellery, which bowled over women. The participants in the expo included several pharma, real estate, IT and dairy companies, educational institutions, besides banks, which extend interest-free loans.

These banks held special interest of the visitors in view of the fact that they are necessary now for the country, some visitors shared, as the poor, more so farmers need to be rescued from the menace of money lenders.

Among the stalls which attracted much attention and also praise was that of the Telangana Minorities Residential Institutions. Visitors heard keenly when representatives of TMRI were explaining to the audience about the facilities being provided by the institutions like uniforms provided to students. Parents noted with happiness that such institutions enable minority children to pursue studies.