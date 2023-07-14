Live
Goof up: SI Prabhakar Reddy who died 35 days ago transferred to Genome Valley PS
Hyderabad: Sometimes unexpected mistakes take place and one such incident took place in the Telangana Police Department. According to the sources, B Prabhakar Reddy SI died of heart attack 35 days ago. He used to perform duties in Dundigal Police Station.
Recently, higher officials have issued orders transferring SSIs in Cyberabad. A total of 83 people were transferred. Prabhakar Reddy's name was also found in the list. It is mentioned in the order that he is being transferred to Genome Valley PS. This matter has been widely shared in WhatsApp groups. When the higher officials came to know about the matter, they took corrective measures. The old list was corrected and Prabhakar Reddy's name was removed from it. Orders were issued once again with a new list.