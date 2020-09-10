Government mulls giving free holdings to industries in Balanagar: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government was considering various aspects regarding giving free holding to the people running industries and providing jobs in Balanagar Industrial area.



Responding to a question in the Legislative Council here on Thursday, he said the government was considering different options on the issue.

Because the then State government had allotted land on lease to the people to open small scale industries and to create jobs way back in 1963. However, the leases of the lands have expired. Besides, the original leaseholders have transferred their allotted lands to others, in violation of the rules of allotment.

Also, the current rates of the lands in the areas are in crores. The government wants to continue those who are running the industries and providing jobs. But, at the same time, to transfer from lease holding to free holding with full ownership involves several aspects. To avoid any possible legal hurdles, the government is considering various options to sort out the issue in a transparent manner.

To another question, KTR said that the officials concerned have been directed to issue cancellation notices to the industries on government lands.

The officials are asked to take back the lands not utilised by the industries. He clarified that currently there is no policy of giving land in lieu of the land acquired for the projects.

He said that the government has already in the process of acquiring lands for various projects in the proposed pharma city. Besides paying compensation to the project affected people could also be considered for getting jobs in the industries coming up in the area.