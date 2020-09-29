Government working towards making telangana rabies-free: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the State government has been taking steps to make Telangana rabies-free. Addressing a meeting on the occasion of World Rabies Day on Monday, he said a 15-day drive of free anti-rabies vaccination would be taken up for street dogs in Hyderabad. Steps would also be taken to replicate the programme in the districts as well.

The Minister said that administering the anti-rabies vaccination would also protect the street dogs from developing other diseases. Informing that the State Animal Welfare Board has initiated several programmes for the protection of animals, the Minister said that the State government was providing free doses for the vaccination of cattle. Also, a toll-free number, 1962, has been established to extend medical services through mobile veterinary clinics.

Talasani said that the mobile veterinary clinics would also extend free medical services to the animals sheltered in Goshalas. Steps would also be taken to provide fodder to them. He said that his department would provide free seed to the Goshalas ready to grow fodder for the sheltered animals.

The Minister also added that steps would be taken to revive the District Animal Welfare Units in the State and special drives would be organised to create awareness on the animal welfare and protection among the students from their school days.

He appreciated the efforts made by the non-government organisations for feeding the animals during the lockdown period. Earlier, he released a poster on the free anti-rabies vaccination programme to be taken up in Hyderabad.

