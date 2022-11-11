Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's tweet brings cheer to a family

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's tweet has brought cheer to a woman and her three daughters. On Friday she tweeted about the plight of a woman, Malligari Sandhya Rani, who tried to halt the Governor's convoy at Cherial, in Siddipet district, while she was returning from a visit to Bhairanpally village on Thursday.

The Governor was moved by the plight of Sandhya, who was living in a single-room thatched house along with her family in Cherial As she halted the convoy, Dr. Tamilisai, ignoring the concerns expressed by her security personnel, got off the car and entered the house.

Sandhya told the Governor that she has not been sanctioned a house; it was difficult to stay in the dilapidated single thatched room with family. Moved by her plight, the Governor assured her of all possible help from the Raj Bhavan. After her tweet, Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech responded, expressing her willingness to support education of Sanghya's children. She also offered a suitable job to Sandhya at the Genome Valley campus.

While re-tweeting Ella's offer of help to Sandhya and her daughters, the Governor appreciated and thanked her humanitarian approach. The Raj Bhavan officials will coordinate with Bharat Biotech in helping Sandhya and her family.

