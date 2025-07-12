Governor for 3-pronged strategy to combat climate change

Hyderabad: In a strong push for climate action, Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, called for a focused three-pronged strategy to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGEs). The Governor emphasised that this approach would significantly benefit the economy, environment and society at large.

Echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who has united the global community on climate action and continues to lead efforts both domestically and internationally—the Governor underlined the urgent need for coordinated efforts across key sectors.

The Governor stressed the involvement of all relevant departments, including Energy, Transport, Buildings, Rural and Urban Development, Industry, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in promoting renewable energy and accelerating energy efficiency measures. “Energy Efficiency alone can contribute over 40 per cent in mitigating climate change impacts,” he noted.

As part of this climate roadmap, the Governor proposed: Aggressive afforestation efforts led by the Forest and Environment Department, with a long-term target to increase Telangana’s green cover to 50 per cent by 2047. Mass awareness campaigns involving all stakeholders—public and private—with a special focus on women and students through schools, colleges, and universities to promote energy conservation and sustainable practices.

As part of ongoing outreach efforts, A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Southern Regional Media Adviser to BEE, along with Sr officers of EESL briefed the Governor on key developments in the field of energy efficiency.

He outlined the scope of BEE’s Standards and Labelling (S&L) programme, under which 39 appliances—16 of them mandatory, including air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators—are covered.