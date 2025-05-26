  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Governor takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Governor takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Samskruti preservation, Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Triveni Sangamam Kaleshwaram,...

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Samskruti preservation, Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Triveni Sangamam Kaleshwaram, Traditional rituals Telangana, Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Temple prayersTelangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday said that the timeless significance of preserving Bharatiya Samskruti and parampara was paramount.

The Governor, along with first lady Sudha Dev Varma actively took part in the rituals of the Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025 at the Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram on Sunday. Following old traditions, the Governor and his spouse had a traditional dip and performed ‘Sankalpam’, a sacred vow, showing their great respect for the holy rivers coming together.

Following the rituals, the couple offered prayers at the ancient Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy Temple. They invoked divine grace for the continued well-being and prosperity of the people of Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick