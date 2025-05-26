Governor takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Samskruti preservation, Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Triveni Sangamam Kaleshwaram, Traditional rituals Telangana, Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Temple prayersTelangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday said that the timeless significance of preserving Bharatiya Samskruti and parampara was paramount.

The Governor, along with first lady Sudha Dev Varma actively took part in the rituals of the Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025 at the Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram on Sunday. Following old traditions, the Governor and his spouse had a traditional dip and performed ‘Sankalpam’, a sacred vow, showing their great respect for the holy rivers coming together.

Following the rituals, the couple offered prayers at the ancient Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy Temple. They invoked divine grace for the continued well-being and prosperity of the people of Telangana.