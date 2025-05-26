Live
- PD Act invoked against 4 accused
- GGU students present papers at int’l summit
- Monsoon, global and domestic macros to steer markets
- Implement Niti meeting ideas in letter and spirit
- A minister against an army officer: Is it a crime or ‘error’?
- BJP attributes credit to Centre’s efforts
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2025
- ‘Scientists at Farmers Doorstep’ initiative receiving unprecedented response: PJTAU V-C
- Terrorists and their masters in Pak paid a heavy price, says Kishan Reddy
- BJP MLA raises questions over govt footing repair bills for Kaleshwaram proj
Governor takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Samskruti preservation, Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Triveni Sangamam Kaleshwaram,...
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Samskruti preservation, Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Triveni Sangamam Kaleshwaram, Traditional rituals Telangana, Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Temple prayersTelangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday said that the timeless significance of preserving Bharatiya Samskruti and parampara was paramount.
The Governor, along with first lady Sudha Dev Varma actively took part in the rituals of the Saraswati Nadi Pushkaralu 2025 at the Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram on Sunday. Following old traditions, the Governor and his spouse had a traditional dip and performed ‘Sankalpam’, a sacred vow, showing their great respect for the holy rivers coming together.
Following the rituals, the couple offered prayers at the ancient Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy Temple. They invoked divine grace for the continued well-being and prosperity of the people of Telangana.