Governor Tamilisai pats ISRO scientists

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan observed the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the Moon at the Birla Planetarium on Wednesday.

While congratulating ISRO scientists, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, stated, “That it is a joyous and promising occasion for the entire nation, marking another important milestone in competing with the world's leading countries in the fields of science and space technology. This achievement takes us a step closer to realising the goal of Amrit Kaal.”

"I am delighted to have witnessed the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing from the renowned Birla Science Museum and Planetarium,” she added.