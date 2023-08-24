Live
- AP Chambers appeals to CS to withdraw life tax on EVs
- Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people
- Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: Special roads to prevent traffic problems on Ratnagiri Hill
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 24, 2023
- Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy
- Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations
- Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Will Sayanna’s goodwill help Nandita?
- Meer Foundation expresses solidarity with Pragya as she fights for bank a/c
- Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia
Governor Tamilisai pats ISRO scientists
Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan observed the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the Moon at the Birla Planetarium on Wednesday.
While congratulating ISRO scientists, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, stated, “That it is a joyous and promising occasion for the entire nation, marking another important milestone in competing with the world's leading countries in the fields of science and space technology. This achievement takes us a step closer to realising the goal of Amrit Kaal.”
"I am delighted to have witnessed the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing from the renowned Birla Science Museum and Planetarium,” she added.
