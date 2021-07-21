Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extends Bakrid greetings

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted people on the occasion of Bakrid on Wednesday.In a message, she said, "I convey my heartiest wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid festival." "Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion. It also has a special place in Islamic faith and it marks the spirit of sharing and charity with great reverence and helping the needy," she added.

She hoped that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service and sacrifice. "The celebration of Bakrid in true spirit promotes peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion, and amity in society," she expresses. "I wish you all a very happy Bakrid and appeal to you all to celebrate the festival in a happy and safe manner by adhering to the Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Governor added.