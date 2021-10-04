Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates JNTU golden jubilee celebrations

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of JNTU here. She released a logo of the university and laid the foundation for the centre for alumni.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the JNTU was the first technological university in the country. It has a good reputation across the country. She said the varsity has state-of- the-art infrastructure, as per the changing times. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Narasimha Reddy said that the university got permission to set up engineering colleges in the Sircilla and Sultanpur areas of the State.