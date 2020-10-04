Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauds GCOT for promoting Swadeshi, Gram Swarajya concept

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appreciated Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) for coming forward with a global declaration called "Reimagining India for the New World Order".

Participating in the virtual meeting conducted by GCOT, she said it's a new Swadeshi movement. The Governor said that GCOT's efforts in understanding various challenges villages are facing and evolving a model called, "Village Monograph'' are highly commendable.

The vision, mission, and various activities of GCOT reinforced by belief and showcase the power of alumni of any institution coming together for a cause and working together to fulfil the "Gram Swarajya" dream of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, she added.

Tamilisai praised the GCOT for working closely with PJTSAU ( Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University) to set up an Incubation Centre, promote Telangana Sona Rice, and several other initiatives.

She urged all the universities to work with GCOT on developing Village Monograph and empower the rural Indians in line with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan initiative taken by the Union government. GCOT Chairman Shyam Prasad Reddy, Chief Advisor Shyam Mohan and General Secretary Ram Reddy were present.