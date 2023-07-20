Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday announced the prestigious “Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award” for the year 2023 to eminent Writer, Sanskritandhra Poet and Shatavadhani Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma, hailed from Kamareddy district.



The orders in this regard have been issued as per the decision of the Committee constituted by the government. Sharma will be bestowed with the award, including a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh 1,116, Shawl and a memento on the occasion of Shri Krishnamacharya Jayanti Utsavam to be organised at Rabindra Bharati in Hyderabad on July 22. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao congratulated the award winner Ayachitam Nateswara Sharma.