Govt committed to TV workers’ welfare: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: “TheTelangana Government stands firmly with television industry workers and will take every necessary step to secure their welfare and social security,” said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Karthika Maas Atmeeya Sammelanam organised by the Telangana Television Development Forum at Begumpet.

The Minister said that the entertainment sector was one of the key contributors to the State’s economy and praised the relentless efforts of television workers who continue to bring content to millions of homes despite personal hardships. “Your dedication is invaluable, and your concerns are our responsibility,” he said.

Acknowledging financial instability and lack of social security as major concerns, the Minister assured that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was fully supportive and that the issues would be addressed soon in coordination with Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Forum representatives including Suresh and Kavitha participated in the programme.