Govt hospitals achieve historic milestone of over 76% institutional deliveries in August

Hyderabad: The government hospitals in Telangana have achieved a historic milestone of over 76 per cent of institutional deliveries in August.

Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed satisfaction as government hospitals achieved a historic milestone with an impressive 76.3 percent deliveries occurring in August. He said this achievement was a testament to the remarkable progress made under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Rao highlighted the significant increase in deliveries in government hospitals, which have more than doubled since 2014 when they stood at 30 percent. This substantial growth underscores the growing trust of people in government healthcare services, he said.

The minister acknowledged the exemplary performance of certain districts, such as Narayanpet (89%), Mulugu (87), Medak (86), BhadradriKothagudem (84), Vikarabad (83), and Gadwal (85 per cent). However, he called for improvement in districts with lower government hospital delivery rates, such as Mancherial (63%), Nirmal (66), Medchal (67), and Karimnagar (67).

He emphasised the importance of raising their performance levels. In recognition of outstanding overall performance, Rao applauded the medical staff of Medak (84.4%), Jogulamba Gadwal (83.9%), Vikarabad (81%), Mulugu (79%), and Nagar Kurnool (77%) districts.

During a monthly review teleconference with ASHAs, ANMs and medical officers, Rao acknowledged the pivotal role played by PHC medical officers, ASHAs, and ANMs in delivering essential healthcare services at the grassroots level.

He emphasised that their early detection and treatment efforts help prevent chronic diseases and protect the well-being of the public.

Regarding the heavy rain in the State, the minister called upon all department personnel to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical services. He emphasised the need to prioritise the health of pregnant women, utilising the KCR kit data to anticipate delivery dates and provide timely hospital care. The utilisation of 102 and 108 vehicle services should be encouraged.

In preparation for an expected increase in seasonal diseases, Rao instructed district medical officers to collaborate with the Panchayat Raj and municipal authorities to implement preventive measures. ‘Continuous monitoring at the district level and immediate medical service provision for reported malaria and dengue cases are necessary. Additional OP services and specialised wards should be established where necessary to ensure prompt and efficient healthcare delivery, he said.