Govt ready to pump funds into big ticket irrigation projects: Ministers

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State Government is ready to allocate sufficient funds in the new budget 2025-2026 for the completion of the irrigation projects which have been given priority.

At the pre-budget meeting of the Irrigation Department and Civil Supplies Department held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday, the Minister asked the officials to take up the SLBC project on priority and complete the work of setting up the fifth pump in the AMRP. A study on the Sitarama project in the old Khammam district and the Paleru reservoir with Godavari river will also be expedited.

The officials were also instructed to accord priority to the canals from Baswapur to Singur in Godavari and from Eedula to Vattem-Eedula in the old Mahabubnagar district.

The two Ministers ordered the officials to focus on completing the projects that have reached the final stage under the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme. They asked the officials to focus on land acquisition, management of old projects and capital works under various projects in the coming financial year.

Bhatti said that modernising irrigation projects and lining canals will increase the life of the projects and there will be an opportunity to use the available water effectively. The Minister suggested that a special legal team be formed to resolve land disputes under irrigation projects. He ordered the completion of the gate parameters of all medium and minor projects in the state and said focus should be placed on the work of strengthening the canals.