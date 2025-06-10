Govt reiterates commitment to women’s empowerment

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has reaffirmed the state government’s resolute commitment to women’s empowerment, stressing that this dedication is evidenced not merely by words, but through decisive and measurable actions.

The Minister made these remarks during the ceremonial launch of the ‘SITHA’ (She Is The Hero Always) app, developed by SheJobs, held here on Monday. He described the app’s introduction as a celebration of a broader movement, one that aims to provide women across Telangana, irrespective of their background, with equal access to opportunities, economic independence, and leadership roles.

“True empowerment,” the Minister asserted, “occurs when women are free to exercise their rights within the household and are actively involved in decision-making.” Quoting the latest ‘Men and Women in India – 2024’ report, released by the Central Statistical Office (CSO), he highlighted that 86% of rural women and 89% of urban women in Telangana are participating in household decisions. “These are not just statistics,” he stated, “but indicators of Telangana’s silent revolution towards gender equity. They represent steps towards fulfilling the vision of a just and inclusive society.”

He underlined that women form the backbone of Telangana’s social fabric, and the government remains unwavering in its mission to ensure equal access to education, employment, and leadership. The government is establishing Mahila Shakti Canteens at government offices and tourist locations and has already distributed Rs 21,000 crore in zero interest loans within just the first year of this initiative. Furthermore, Telangana has entered agreements with oil corporations to set up petrol bunks in all 31 districts, which will be managed by women’s collectives, in an effort to further promote self reliance and financial security.