Govt schools transformed into modern centres of learning: Sabita Indra Reddy

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has highlighted the remarkable transformation of government schools in Telangana, aligning with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision for quality education. As part of the Mana Oru Mana Badi-Mana Basti Mana Badi initiative, 1000 schools equipped with modern facilities and 12 different amenities were launched across the State on the occasion of Dasabdi Utsavam Education Day. She inaugurated the Jillelguda Zilla Parishad School in Meerpet Municipal Corporation as the chief guest during the Telangana Education Day programme. She announced that students would receive two pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, copper water bottles, and tablets.

Expressing gratitude for Chief Minister investment in the education sector during the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, she highlighted the allocated funds, such as 136 crores for uniforms, 190 crores for textbooks, and 35 crores annually for copper water bottles, benefiting around 25 lakh students in government schools. Additionally, 56 crores were allocated for notebooks for 12 lakh students, and 34.25 crores for tablets provided to 20,000 teachers. The first phase of the Mana uru-Mana Badi programme has commenced in 9123 schools, with an investment of 3497.62 crores. She acknowledged the efforts of various public representatives in implementing the programme and shared the financial allocations in the district for textbooks, uniforms, notebooks, water bottles, and tablets.

She emphasized upon Chief Minister’s vision of preparing Telangana students for global competition and providing overseas scholarships to economically disadvantaged and middle-class students. During the event, students who achieved a perfect 10 GPA in the tenth standard were honored and given incentives of 10,000 each. Outstanding teachers were also recognized and awarded certificates of appreciation.

The event was attended by Education Department Principal Secretary Vakati Karuna, School Education Director Devasena, State Library Corporation Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar.