Govt should constitute Lake Protection Committees across Telangana: MP Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi urged the Chief Minister to constitute Lake Protection Committees across all the districts in Telangana for safeguarding the water bodies.

Speaking to media persons, the Parliamentarian alleged that during the past decade the lakes across Telangana faced apathy and encroachment from land sharks. Former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who deceived everyone by promising to make Bangaru Telangana, has pushed the issue of lakes into non-priority. And after Congress came to power, this was one of the bold decisions taken by CM A Revanth Reddy, and the actions initiated by HYDRAA are being welcomed by everyone from cutting across the society. “By constituting lake protection committees across the State, measures towards protecting lakes can be further strengthened,” he said.

The MP allayed apprehensions of demolishing the structures of educational institutions and said that the government will not act upon as the academic year was running. “Once the schools and colleges get holidays, action may be initiated,” said Ravi.