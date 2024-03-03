Govt to develop industrial clusters between ORR & RRR

Hyderabad: With the objective of uniform development between the areas of ORR and upcoming RRR and generate employment, the State government will be developing industrial clusters to complement the agricultural or raw material produced in the particular district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while speaking at the conference on Building a Competitive and Sustainable Telangana @2047 at CII Telangana State Annual Meeting 2023-24 said the State government is planning to develop textiles, IT and dairy and other clusters between the ORR and RRR. While pointing out that the previous government had planned to develop Pharma City at one single location, he said that the policy would have caused damage to ecology.

Hence the Congress government has decided to come with 10 pharma villages with all the required amenities. While emphasising that Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan City, Bhatti said that the government is developing satellite townships. Citing the example of Kukatpally Housing Board, the Deputy CM felt that this would provide people with affordable pricing. He also reiterated the government’s stance of rejuvenating the Musi on the lines of river Thames of London.