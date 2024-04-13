Govt to distribute clothes to Muslims on Bakrid

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will distribute clothes to underprivileged Muslims on Bakrid. Initially, they intended to distribute 4.5 lakh gift packets (clothes) during the month of Ramzan. However, this programme was cancelled due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the State.

According to official sources, the State government approached the Election Commission of India to distribute clothes to Muslims during the Ramzan season.

However, the EC declined the government’s request, citing the enforcement of the MCC as the primary reason. Officials from the State Minority Welfare Department stated that arrangements would be made for the distribution of gift packets during the Bakrid festival, in May. They noted that the MCC would remain in force until June 4, which is the day of the announcement of Lok Sabha election results.