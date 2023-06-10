Govt welfare initiatives transforming lives in State: Keshampet ZPTC

Rangareddy: Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy commends the Telangana State government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for its unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens. Speaking at the ‘Telangana Welfare Day Celebrations’ meeting in Shadnagar constituency on Friday, she stated the remarkable strides made by the State in uplifting marginalised sections of society.

During the event, she reflected on the challenges faced during the previous regime of Telangana, where the welfare of the people was neglected. However, under K Chandrashekar Rao, the government has placed a strong emphasis on the welfare of lower castes, setting a shining example for other States in the country. Notably, the Telangana government has implemented various welfare measures, including financial assistance to alleviate the burden of girl child marriages. Under this initiative, every economically disadvantaged girl child in the State will receive Rs. 1,00,116 as government support.

Demonstrating the government’s commitment to social welfare, she revealed that over 60 thousand crores are allocated in the annual budget to address the welfare needs of the people. This substantial financial commitment reflects the State’s determination to uplift marginalised sections and foster a more equitable society.