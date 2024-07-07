Govt will ramp up judicial infra across State, assures Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy assured full support for strengthening the infrastructure for the judiciary and its institutions in the State.

He made this assurance while addressing the Capital Foundation Society’s annual awards and lecture programme at NALSAR University of Law on Saturday. The event was attended by Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Chief Justice of Telangana

High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, and other dignitaries.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the introduction of a 20% reservation for local students at NALSAR University in the previous Congress government. He requested the Vice Chancellor to consider the greater intake of local students.

Recalling his long association with NALSAR since its establishment, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the university is emerging as the top law school of the country. On behalf of the State government, he promised full support for the university’s continued growth.

Expressing the Telangana government’s highest regard for the judiciary, Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that the government would consider the judiciary’s suggestions positively. He said a world-class High Court complex of global standards will be coming up on 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The foundation stone has already been laid, and the new High Court complex will be ready soon. Further, he assured Chief Justice Alok Aradhe that excellent court facilities would be built at all levels across Telangana to support this crucial pillar of democracy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to treating the judiciary with the highest respect and welcoming its suggestions and judgments. He affirmed the State government’s dedication to strengthening all democratic institutions in the State and pledged to convey the suggestions received at the event to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also launched a basic course on the “Indian Constitution” in Telugu. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and NALSAR University of Law’s Chancellor Justice Alok Aradhe released Justice Leila Seth’s book “We, the Children of India, The Preamble of our Constitution” in Telugu, translated by Shridevi Muralidhar on the occasion.