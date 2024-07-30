Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth

Live
The CM takes part in Vishwambara National Award presentation programme organised on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of noted writer and poet Dr C Narayana Reddy
Hyderabad: The State government will announce a decision soon in memory of eminent poet and writer Dr C Narayana Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said while participating in Vishwambara National Award presentation programme organised on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of noted writer and poet Dr C Narayana Reddy here on Monday.
The Chief Minister recalled that Narayana Reddy rendered service to the literary world as a poet, Vice-Chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP. “Hailing from a remote village, Narayana Reddy reached many heights and made Telugu people proud. The illustrious writer was an inspiration for all.
Narayana Reddy penned poems and songs which have insightful meaning. It is the reason everyone remembered his writings,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that government will support if anyone comes forward to publish Narayana Reddy's writings in volumes. The government already announced to present Gaddar Awards in the place of Nandi awards on December 9 every year. There was no response from the film industry so far.
CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the film industry to come forward with some proposals for Gaddar awards. He congratulated Siva Shankari for receiving the prestigious award.