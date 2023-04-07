Grand celebrations mark Hanuman Jayanthi across RangaReddy

Rangareddy: Hanuman Jayanthi was celebrated on a grand scale in several parts of RangaReddy district on Thursday, with streets in Chevella, Shadnagar, Parigi, Vikarabad, Shamshabad, Maheshwaram, and other areas decorated with saffron flags. Large-scale processions were carried out amid chanting to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Sravan Reddy performed a special pooja and distributed prasadam for devotees at Sri Shiva Maruti Geetha Ayyappa Mandir in Shadnagar. Special poojas were also performed at Chaudammagutta Sri Anjaneya Swami temple, where former Municipal Chairman Agganur Viswam and councilors Srisailam Goud, Nandeeshwar, Dasa Krishnaiah, Akhil, Rajagopal, Raghupathi Reddy, Pantulu Ravi Sharma Shastri, and others were present.

In Vikarabad, MLA Methuku Anand also participated in the celebrations by performing special poojas and joining the procession.