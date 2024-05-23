Grand celebrations mark Narasimha Jayanthi at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Hyderabad: Narasimha Jayanthi was grandly celebrated at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Wednesday.

Highlights of the celebrations were: Maha Abhishekam to Swamyambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavar Deity; Narasimha Homa; Kalyanotsavam to their Lordships Sri Bhu Sameta Narasimha Swamy; and a grand Abhishekam to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsavar Deity, followed by Special Pravachan. The festivities concluded with Unjal Seva and Pallaki Utsavam. In the evening, a grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsavar Deity was conducted amidst Vedic Mantras and soul stirring melodious Harinama Sankirtan by the devotees.

Their lordships were offered with devotion, Panchamrita (milk, curd, honey), Panchagavya (five auspicious items from cow), fruit juices, colourful flowers, special Aushadhis, Navaratnas, and a ceremonial bath with the auspicious waters collected by devotees from the holy rivers of India.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji said, “The supreme personality of Godhead, Krishna, appears as Lord Narasimha to protect His boy devotee ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ from the hands of his demon father Hiranyakasipu. Lord Narasimha appears from a pillar in an unusual form of half-lion and half-man to prove the words of His devotees, Lord Brahma and Bhakta Prahlada.

This divine appearance of Lord Vishnu in the form of the Narasimha avatar is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanthi, which took place on Chaturdashi Tithi. Lord Narasimha protects His devotees from all kinds of dangers and disturbances in practicing devotional service to the supreme Lord. Therefore, one should visit Narasimha Kshetrams on this auspicious occasion and receive the unlimited blessings of the Lord.”