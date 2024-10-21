Group-I: BJP, BRS following script set in Delhi, says Cong

Hyderabad: Alleging that both the BJP and BRS were instigating the Group-I aspirants based on the ‘script’ prepared by the BJP leadership in Delhi, PCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud clarified that there was no question of postponement of the Mains. He urged agitating youth not to fall into the trap of political parties, which, during the past ten years, have failed to resolve the unemployment issue both at the State and national level.

Briefing the media persons on Sunday on the meeting held a day before with Ministers on the issue, the PCC chief explained how the government, after exploring all the options, decided to go ahead as per the schedule. He urged the job aspirants not to believe in the rumours being spread by the rival parties. “We have discussed the matter with the officials besides holding the three and a half hour long meeting with Ministers on Saturday. Since close to 75 to 80 per cent who have been selected represent the SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities, there was no need to worry,” he emphasised.

In view of the Supreme Court’s pending decision, Mahesh Kumar said that the State government was ready to appreciate any type of decision. He reiterated that the State government was ready for discussions with the Opposition over the issues, which have failed to raise the matter as months have passed for the notification. “BJP has failed to keep up its promise of two crore jobs per year, instead closing down scores of PSUs and reducing the number of government jobs. Bandi Sanjay should quiz the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this. “Why are you instigating the unemployed youth?” he asked.

While questioning the seriousness of the BRS party in supporting the employment generation, he alleged that over 20 unemployed persons had died during BRS tenure. “Both parties have secret understanding, and they are trying to damage your prospects,” he said, addressing the Group-1 aspirants.