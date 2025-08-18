Hyderabad: Growing Demand for Duplex and Triplex Villas

Duplex and triplex villas in Hyderabad are seeing high demand. Large families prefer these homes for their spacious layouts and comfortable surroundings. Villas are being built not just near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) but also in the city and IT corridors.

Villa Sizes and Layouts

Most villas range from 3,000 square feet and above. Builders offer plots from 300–400 square yards up to 1,000 square yards. Smaller villas are also available depending on the location.

Modern Amenities

Even in suburban areas, villas come with modern facilities such as:

Clubhouses

Swimming pools

Banquet halls

Guest rooms

Restaurants

Green spaces around the villas add to the appeal.

Spacious Living for Families

Villas provide multiple bedrooms, home offices, gyms, home theaters, gardens, and terraces. They offer privacy and limited occupancy, making them ideal for large families.

Weekend and Holiday Homes

City residents buy villas in the outskirts to spend weekends with family. Villas are secure, allowing elderly family members to stay safely while families visit.

Investment Potential

Villas are not only for living but also considered good investments. Property values in these areas can grow over time.

Who is Buying Villas?

Buyers include businesspeople, politicians, sports personalities, IT and corporate employees, and retirees. Prices start at around ₹1 crore for suburban villas and can go up to ₹4–11 crore for luxury villas in the city.

Current Villa Projects

Villas are being developed around:

ORR and Shamshabad Airport

Maheshwaram, Ghatkesar, Shankarapalli, Patancheru

Medchal, Kondlakoya, Shamirpeta, Kesar

City locations like Attapur, Mamidipalli, Brahmanapalli, Kompally

IT corridor areas such as Gopanpalli, Usman Nagar, and Tellapur

Most villas are 3–5 BHK triplexes or ultra-luxury units. With good connectivity, nearby schools and hospitals, and pleasant surroundings, these areas are becoming highly sought-after for families.