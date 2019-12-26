Gunfoundry: Trust donates desks to junior college

Gunfoundry: After identifying the need for infrastructure at the Government Mahboobia Junior College for Girls, the Ghiaisuddin Babu Khan Trust on Wednesday donated 50-dual desks for its classrooms.

The dual desk and classrooms were inaugurated by the Trustee, Ghaizuddin Babu Khan, in the presence Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Commissioner Syed Omer Jaleel, Jayaprada Bai, RJD, Warangal & DIEO Hyderabad, Laxma Reddy, DD, and E Suhasini, the principal of junior college.