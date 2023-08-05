Gurukul institutions now a role model for other States: Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar said the Gurukul educational institutions in Telangana have become a role model for other States and their achievements are now a source of pride for the country.

During the question hour in the Assembly on Friday, the Minister said the BRS government had set up 731 Gurukul schools during the last eight hours and spent over Rs.13,528 crores for their maintenance.

He informed that the State government is upgrading the Gurukulas every year keeping in mind the poor students and the institutions have been established up to the degree level.The quality education is being offered to students at all the Gurukul institutions on par with the Corporate schools and colleges and the students who studied in the Gurukul institutions are getting good jobs and are now leading a decent life, the Minister said.

The Minister criticised the successive governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for neglecting the education sector and keeping the students belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and Minority away from the education.

Although the Gurukulas were established in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the institutions were not developed and were left in an utter state of negligence. However, after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given the highest priority to the education and set up a total of 731 Gurukul schools and colleges across the Telangana State, Koppula Eshwar said.