Tamilisai Soundararajan, KCR extend Women's Day greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the women community on the occasion of the International Women's Day. In a message, the Governor said, "Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect and honour women and worship them as the personification of Goddess Shakti." The Governor said it was high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world. In a separate message, the Chief Minister said the country's development will be complete when women, who constitute one half of the society, progress in all fields. "There is a need to advance the social values further in tune with the popular saying 'Yatra Naryestu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devta'," he said. KCR said that the Telangana Government has taken steps towards promoting women empowerment. The government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes and development programmes aiming to uplift women, empower them and enhance their dignity.



