Guv Tamilisai participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban) at the municipal ground, Lalapet, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the participants nationwide.

The Yatra featured a range of informative and engaging activities that included raising awareness about 17 Union government schemes, including 7 bank schemes and other welfare initiatives. During the event beneficiaries shared their personal experiences of transformation under various government programmes through the "Meri Kahaani Meri Zabaani" (my story, my voice) initiative.

The main aim of this programme is to achieve implementation of the government's flagship schemes, said a senior officer.