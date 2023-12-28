  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Guv Tamilisai participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Guv Tamilisai participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban) at the municipal ground, Lalapet,...

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban) at the municipal ground, Lalapet, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the participants nationwide.

The Yatra featured a range of informative and engaging activities that included raising awareness about 17 Union government schemes, including 7 bank schemes and other welfare initiatives. During the event beneficiaries shared their personal experiences of transformation under various government programmes through the "Meri Kahaani Meri Zabaani" (my story, my voice) initiative.

The main aim of this programme is to achieve implementation of the government's flagship schemes, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X