Habsiguda: Officials told to expedite works

Habsiguda: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy along with local corporator Baby Swapna Reddy toured several colonies in the division on Thursday. They enquired about the unfinished works of drainage. They directed the officials to complete the pending works immediately.

They also said negligence in development works cannot be tolerated and asked the officials to take up repair works. Leaders J Venkateshwara Reddy, G Sudhakar, G Sridhar Reddy, Ravi, Vineesh Reddy, EE Rajaiah, DE Nagamani, AE Keerthi were also present.