Just In
Haj training camp held in Asif Nagar
The Telangana Haj Committee organised the fifth orientation training camp for intending Haj pilgrims at at RR Garden function hall, Asif Nagar on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee organised the fifth orientation training camp for intending Haj pilgrims at at RR Garden function hall, Asif Nagar on Sunday. The religious scholars explained rituals to be performed during the pilgrimage and the visit to Madina.
On this occasion, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani congratulated the intending Haj pilgrims for their selection and their opportunity to perform Haj this year. He said, “The committee is making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Haj pilgrimage for the aspirants in coordination with the other concerned departments.”
He asked the Haj pilgrimage aspirants to focus more on learning about various aspects of pilgrimage.
Haj Committee officer Irfan Shareef spoke about the important logistical arrangements and preparations for the journey.