Hakimpet Air Force station holds media orientation capsule

Secunderabad: Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hakimpet on Monday thanked the media for its yeoman service to the nation and society and urged them to become a force multiplier, in projecting the positive efforts of the armed forces.

Addressing the media interactive session as part of IAF’s endeavour to enhance media outreach, and mutual understanding, and to strengthen future collaboration, he said the IAF is carrying out media orientation capsules at various field units under all its commands situated across the nation. The first such capsule under the training command area of responsibility was held at Hakimpet

The session, attended by 40 media personnel, explained the functioning of the air force training establishments i.e. IAF station Hakimpet, IAF Academy Dundigal, IAF station and IAF station Bidar.

He said the media interaction was also an effort towards IAF’s commitment towards fostering transparency as well as enhancing communication. He called for a collaborative approach, which would ensure accurate and timely information is shared with countrymen.

During the capsule, representatives from all air bases covered their respective roles, while also bringing out key doctrinal aspects of air power, the IAF quest for‘atmanirbharta’, its stellar role during various humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions, amongst many other important issues. The media representatives interacted with personnel from various branches and streams and got a firsthand account of the daily routines and associated challenges. They witnessed the flying operations, being undertaken at Hakimpet. The event met its objectives of creating awareness and mutual understanding while also building long-lasting relationships.

Apart from disseminating information specific to these bases, the capsule provided glimpses into the rich history of the IAF, critical capabilities, achievements and the role being played towards nation-building by the air warriors.