Hans keeps me abreast of all news & trends

As the COO of Hyderabad Management Association, I read most of the newspapers to keep myself abreast of all news as well as to know the USP of it. The HANS India is a newspaper which gives 360-degree view of the happenings in city, state, nation and international arena, both for the industry as well as for those who want to glance through the headlines.

The headlines are catchy and the language is par excellent. I will recommend this to all who want to keep themselves up-to-date with the times. Since it also has its presence online one can catch up with the news at one's convenience. The news is given in a nutshell which is crisp and precise. Easy to read and assimilate.

Geeta Mallikarjunan, COO, Hyderabad Management Association