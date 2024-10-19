Live
Harish accepts CM’s dare to live on Musi bed
Hyderabad: Accepting the challenge thrown by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stay for three months at the Musi Riverbed, BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao on Friday stated that the Congress government had turned the Musi Rejuvenation project into a real estate venture and was exploiting the people living there.
Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao dared the Chief Minister to approach the Musi River without security. He urged the CM to decide on a specific date and time, or he would be ready by 9 am on Saturday. He also expressed his willingness to visit the Mallannasagar rehabilitation colony and participate in a debate.
The BRS leader emphasized that the BRS was not against the Musi Rejuvenation project. He demanded that the government release a detailed project report, obtain all necessary permissions, and rehabilitate those living in the riverbed by compensating them according to the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, enacted by the then UPA government. He also stressed the need to avoid unnecessary displacement of the affected residents.
Harish Rao reminded the audience that the BRS government had compensated the oustees of Mallanna Sagar and other projects in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act.