Harish aghast over ‘deteriorating’ public education system in State

Hyderabad: Alleging that the education in Telangana was in the state of deterioration, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday stressed on the urgent need to address critical issues in SC, ST, BC, and Minority welfare hostels.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said that during the last nine months, the public education system has been pushed to the brink of collapse. Instead of focusing on their studies, students were tragically being driven to the streets, protesting for the most basic necessities—clean food, safe shelter, and functional classrooms. On one hand, schools were closing due to a shortage of teachers, while on the other, the public’s trust in government schools is rapidly eroding, leading to an alarming rise in dropouts, he said. Even your own government’s data reveals this bleak reality: a shocking 1,864 schools stand completely empty, and another 9,447 have fewer than 30 students. Schools with fewer than 100 students number 9,609. This means that out of 26,287 government schools, nearly 20,000 are in dire condition under your administration in just 9 months, said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader said that the situation in gurukuls was even worse. Once regarded as beacons of excellence, these gurukuls have now become centres of neglect and chaos under Revanth Reddy government. The conditions in these welfare hostels have deteriorated so badly that reports of filth and neglect are now daily headlines, yet the administration remains unmoved. He said that it was the responsibility of the CM to act immediately. The future of the students and the integrity of the education system in the State hangs in balance, he added.