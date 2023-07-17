Live
- Don’t trust fake leaders vocal about woman’s rights: Poonam Kaur
- Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard
- Visakhapatnam: VPA to develop eco system in port
- Tell public what you will do for them if voted to power instead of attacking YSRCP: Tirupati MLA
- Revealing The Heart Of Saindhav
- Heavy rains to hit S.Korea's central, southern regions again
- Pawan Kalyan complains to Tirupati SP against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav
- Over 1,000 seek medical treatment in Iran due to sandstorms
- Visakhapatnam: Children engrossed in storytelling session
- Monsoon Food: Fruits To Eat During The Season For Better Health And Immunity
Harish calls runners and fitness enthusiasts to take part in marathon run
Highlights
Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday called upon all runners and fitness enthusiasts to come in and participate in 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon run at Siddipet, a clean and green historic city with a magnificient combination of nature, Telangana culture.
Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday called upon all runners and fitness enthusiasts to come in and participate in 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon run at Siddipet, a clean and green historic city with a magnificient combination of nature, Telangana culture.
He also asked to mark the calendar: Sunday, 6 August 2023.
Register Now @ https://shm23.iq301.com
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS