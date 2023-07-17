  • Menu
Harish calls runners and fitness enthusiasts to take part in marathon run

Harish Rao
x

Harish Rao( File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday called upon all runners and fitness enthusiasts to come in and participate in 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon run at Siddipet, a clean and green historic city with a magnificient combination of nature, Telangana culture.

He also asked to mark the calendar: Sunday, 6 August 2023.

Register Now @ https://shm23.iq301.com


