Harish calls runners and fitness enthusiasts to take part in marathon run

Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday called upon all runners and fitness enthusiasts to come in and participate in 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon run at Siddipet, a clean and green historic city with a magnificient combination of nature, Telangana culture.

He also asked to mark the calendar: Sunday, 6 August 2023.



Register Now @ https://shm23.iq301.com

Here’s a call to all runners and fitness enthusiasts, come participate in 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon run at Siddipet, a clean and green historic city with a magnificient combination of nature, Telangana culture.



Mark your calendar: Sunday, 6 August 2023.



Register Now @… pic.twitter.com/snX3DHRGfK — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 17, 2023



