Harish raises pitch for quality treatment in gall bladder cases

Hyderabad: Stating that the cases of gall bladder stones problem was increasing in recent times, the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday asked the Gandhi and Osmania Hospital doctors to provide advanced treatment with more accuracy.

The Health Minister was having a monthly review with the officials of the health department. The Minister said that in the recent times, in the context of increasing number of cases of gall bladder stones problem, it is necessary that advanced treatment procedures should be provided for easy treatment with more accuracy and the Gandhi and Osmania doctors should think in that direction.

Harish said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was setting up a medical college in every district with the aim of bringing specialty medicine closer to the people. All types of specialty medical services should be provided in teaching hospitals.

"We have provided all facilities and medical equipment. Do not unnecessarily refer patients to other city hospitals. Good treatment should be provided there. We have set up 56 TIFA scanning missions in government hospitals across the state. Hospitals should ensure that all types of tests including TIFA are available for pregnant women and ensure they don't go to the private hospitals and face financial problems," said Harish Rao.

The Health Minister asked the officials including RMOs and superintendents to meet every Monday and review infection control units which were set up in the hospitals. He also asked the officials to make sure that at the time of discharge, all the medicines prescribed by the doctors should be given in government hospitals. There should not be a situation where patients have to put money and buy from outside. A buffer stock of three months should be maintained in every hospital. RMOs and superintendents should pay special attention to this, he said. He also warned the officials on unnecessary C-sections.