Harish Rao doesn't know ABC of economy, finance: Congress

Hyderabad: Alleging that Finance Minister T Harish Rao did jugglery of words to skip accountability, the Congress party on Monday said that the budget was full of rhetoric, false claims and misleading statements.

Senior Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali said the Finance Minister displayed "immaturity and lack of economic sense" while presenting the budget. "Budget speech is an important document which gives a broader, but clear picture of State's expected revenues from various sources in a financial year and how the government proposes to spend those funds," he said.

"Today's budget speech did not address any of these two important elements -- revenue and expenditure-- in proper form. Instead, it was full of rhetoric, false claims and misleading statements. Now it has been proved that Harish Rao does not understand a bit of economy and finance," he asserted.

The Congress leader said that as against regular practice of specifying allocations for each department or sector, Rao used jugglery of words to skip accountability. For instance, instead of mentioning the allocation for 2022-23 for crop loan waiver scheme, he just mentioned the government waived loans of 5.12 lakh farmers in the second round of loan waiver. But he did not mention the amount that would be spent.