Harish Rao flags off ambulances

Hyderabad: To ensure prompt emergency services Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday flagged off ambulances Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Vengal Rao Nagar along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Addressing the media, Harish Rao said that the government is doing all it can to save the precious lives of the people.

He said more ambulances were made available in the districts to reach out to the people during emergency times.

Stating that the government is working welfare of the poor, Harish Rao added that people are very happy under KCR's leadership.

