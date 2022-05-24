Harish Rao tells panel on Osmania General Hospital to submit report immediately

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday asked the engineers' committee formed on Osmania General Hospital to give its report immediately. Rao, along with ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, T Srinivas Yadav, had a review meeting on the Osmania Hospital. MIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi were called for the meeting to hold discussions with the committee of the chief engineers.

The government would take up construction of the hospital based on the suggestion of the High Court and report of the committee without disturbing the heritage building. The ministers and MIM leaders made some suggestions to the committee members.

The government had formed a committee with officials from Roads and Buildings, Engineer-in-Chief (Buildings department), MA&UD Engineer-in-Chief (Public Health), Panchayat Raj and Rural development Engineer-in-Chief. The committee members had already made a field visit to the hospital.The High Court had directed the committee to submit its detailed report by June this year. It wanted structural engineers and Archaeological Survey of India to be included as committee members.