Harish Rao will drop fish in Siddipet water bodies tomorrow, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao will drop fish and prawns at Ranganayak Sagar in Chandalapur and Komatibanda lake in Siddipet on September 8, following corona norms.

Srinivas Yadav said that the State government was committed to extend financial support to professional communities through several welfare programmes and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been reviving communities to continue to earn income through regular practices.

The Minister explained that this year the government planned to spend Rs 80 crore to drop about 93 crore fish in 30,000 lakes, water bodies and ponds across the selected districts.

Also, the government will spend Rs 25 crore to drop 10 crore prawns in 200 lakes, tanks and ponds, he added. Talasani said that in the previous year the government had spent Rs 51.80 crore to drop 68.52 crore fish in 18,335 water resources; and dropped four crore prawns at a cost of Rs 8.61 crore in 93 lakes and ponds.