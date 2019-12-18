Hawkers allege harassment by officials

Hyderabad: cIn their representation, they alleged that hawkers were regularly harassed by the officials and to find a solution for this.

Speaking to media persons, Inayath Ali while referring to Street Vendors Act – 2014, as part of its developmental activities the government must also take into consideration the welfare of street vendors. "Most of the people in India are unemployed and to earn bread, some of them are working as a street vendor and the GHMC and Traffic is harassing them," he alleged.

In several areas like Uppal, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Mehdipatnam and areas, he said that the officers were following the instruction of zonal commissioners and harassing them. He said that the authorities should refrain from harassing street vendors and follow the Court orders and government norms, if there was any encroachment on roadside.