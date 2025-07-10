HCA chief arrested over IPL ticket irregularities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested A Jagan Mohan Rao, the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The arrest follows a vigilance report that highlighted serious irregularities within the HCA, specifically concerning ticket allocation during the IPL 2025 season and internal governance issues.

The inquiry was initiated on the orders of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The investigation, led by Director General KothakotaSreenivasa Reddy, looked into allegations of intimidation and blackmail related to complimentary tickets and corporate boxes.

The IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had formally complained to Revanth Reddy about alleged intimidation by Jagan Mohan Rao concerning complimentary tickets and corporate boxes.

According to the Telangana Vigilance Commission, Jagan Mohan and other HCA office-bearers allegedly pressured the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad to provide additional complimentary tickets beyond the agreed limit of 10 per cent. The report also found that some of these tickets were sought for personal sale and unauthorised distribution.

During an IPL match, HCA officials allegedly locked a corporate box to coerce SRH into handing over more tickets. Based on these findings, the CID registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jagan Mohan and several others for alleged misuse of authority, black-marketing of tickets, and governance failures. Jagan Mohan Rao was subsequently taken into custody as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The arrest follows a series of disputes between the HCA and SRH that have unfolded over the past year. In the previous IPL season, SRH formally accused the HCA leadership of coercive and unprofessional conduct, specifically regarding repeated demands for free tickets.

The franchise had even warned that it might consider relocating home matches out of Hyderabad if such pressure continued.

In response to these concerns, the Chief Minister ordered a vigilance inquiry in April. The investigation confirmed that pressure tactics were indeed employed by the HCA President. Following the submission of the inquiry report, the CID proceeded with Jagan Mohan Rao’s arrest.